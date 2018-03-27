Chrissy Metz Spills The Tea On Lena Waithe, Kids For Kate & Her Revealing New Book

Are children in your future on the show or in real life?

"In the show we have talked about that coming up again.I don’t know exactly what that looks like but I definitely think they want to have a family. And who knows, it could be from conception or adoption, there are so many ways that children can come into our lives. And it’s interesting because I was previously married, which I talk about in the book, to an incredible man [His name is Marty and you need to read This Is Me to know why I love him] who I’m still friends with and is just wonderful but just not my forever person as I say. We never thought about having having children. Neither one of us wanted to have children. I couldn’t even keep a plant alive. I was too busy trying to get my life together. So it wasn’t ever anything to think about I have a huge family. I taught pre-school. Kids were always around. So I don’t know. I have no idea. Ask me tomorrow I might say yes. So who knows. I also think that the child chooses the parent so should it be it will be."