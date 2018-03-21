Chrissy Metz Shares Devastating Stories About Her Abusive Stepfather

"He sat in a chair next to the scale as I got on. 'Good God almighty!' he yelled every single time," she recalled. "The number then was about 140 or 130. Most of my friends weighed about ninety pounds. 'Why are you getting fatter?' he demanded. I look at pictures of me from that time, and I would be so fine with being that size now. But I thought I was gigantic. By then the beating had escalated. One time he hit me, and I looked right in his face. If I had a gun, I thought, I would shoot you."