Chrissy Metz Talks Body Positivity & Her This Is Us Contract

Chrissy Metz is in a great place now, and her This Is Us character, Kate, is a refreshing change from what we're used to seeing on TV. But in a new interview with People, Metz revealed that she underwent a long journey to body acceptance. Metz told the magazine that when she first moved to L.A., she wasn't getting many auditions. She took to "eating my feelings," she told People, and eventually landed in the hospital after suffering a panic attack at age 30. After that, she vowed to take care of her emotional and physical health. The actress also addressed her contract with NBC for This Is Us. Originally, she told TV Line that "in our contract, it did state that [losing weight] would be a part of it, to lose the weight in the trajectory of the character as she comes to find herself." Metz later walked back the statement, clarifying to People in December that weight loss "wasn't mandated in the contract." It was also revealed last month that Metz's costar Chris Sullivan wears a fat suit to play Toby, Kate's fiancé. In the new interview, Metz told People that the NBC contract doesn't require any specific weight loss goals, workout routine, or weight-loss surgery. "You have to use what you have, and I wouldn't have this role if I had already lost weight," Metz told People. "I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box. I don't want to be limited by anything." We're happy Metz has found her voice and come to love herself as much as we do. She brings so much emotion to This Is Us, and her character is inspirational to people of all sizes. The full People interview will be available in Friday's issue of the magazine.
Advertisement