Chris Sullivan's character on This Is Us, Toby, looks a little heavier than the actor himself. Earlier this year, we found out that was because Sullivan wears a fat suit when he shoots the show. We here at Refinery29 had some mixed feelings about this — mainly, we were upset that the people behind the scenes felt it was necessary for Kate's love interest to be a certain size. Sullivan's fat suit reinforced the idea that like must date like, which is absolutely not true.