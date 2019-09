Lena Waithe is a comedian, actress, writer and producer. She started her career as a writer on the TV show Bones and How to Rock. She was a producer on 2014’s Dear White People and the web series Twenties. She was one of Variety’s “10 Comedians to Watch” for 2014. In 2015, she appeared as Denise in the Netflix series Master of None. She is currently working on a pilot for Showtime.