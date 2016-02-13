Niki M’nray was born in Iran and grew up in L.A. She knew she was a girl from a young age, but did not decide to transition until she was in her twenties. She moved to Iran for the transition process and had the operations in Thailand. While in Iran, she started working in beauty salons. When she moved back to the U.S., she started working at a MAC counter and over the years her clientele grew. She now does makeup for major publications, including Vogue
