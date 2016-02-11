You may know Soko from recording with artists like M.I.A or Cee Lo Green — or her second full-length LP, My Dreams Dictate My Reality. What you may not know about this French musician is that she left home and quit school at 16, to study acting in Paris with the famed Eva St. Paul, or that she had a hit single in Denmark. Soko continues to bring her Parisian aesthetic to her work in music and film. Here, watch as Soko tells her younger self to not grow up so fast and, instead, just try to experience life as it comes.

