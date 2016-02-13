LoveMe
Visual Artist Amber Ibarreche Thanks Her Younger Self For Growing With Every Experience

Visual artist Amber Ibarreche thanks her younger self for turning all experiences into positive opportunities for personal growth.

See more about this Episode

LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.
Almost all of visual artist Amber Ibarreche's work features text in one way or another, giving it a clear, resonant voice. Recurring themes include freedom, identity, and anti-nostalgia, creating visceral reactions in her fans. And the works' sentiments, like “Sleep with your future and fuck your past” and “I only fuck with Goddesses,” speak so strongly to people that they want to proudly wear them on their sleeves. Or more realistically, their torsos, as much of Ibarreche's most popular work appears on t-shirts that she sells via her website.

Watch as Ibarreche thanks her younger self for turning all experiences — good and bad — into positive opportunities for personal growth.
Our partners at IHI Therapy Center are dedicated to fostering personal growth free of traditional gender, sexual orientation, and cultural biases. For support, visit IHI Therapy Center.
Amber Ibarreche Grows Into Herself
written by Us
VideoWellness
Released on February 13, 2016
A Love Letter From Neon Trees' Tyler Glenn To His Younger Self
Alok Vaid-Menon's Love Letter To Their Younger Self
Comedian Lena Waithe Explains Love & Pain To Younger Self
Actress Soko Tells Younger Self Not To Grow Up So Fast
James Brown III Reads A Love Letter To His Teenage Self
Now Playing
Visual Artist Amber Ibarreche Thanks Her Younger Self For Growing With Every Experience
Fashion Influencer Phoebe Dahl Tells Younger Self About The Kick Ass Woman She Will Grow Up To Be
Model Carmen Carrera Tells Her Younger Self To Ignore The Opinions Of Others
Actor Tobly McSmith's Love Letter To Younger Self
Writer Emmett Lundberg Tells His Younger Self That His Identity Is Worth Fighting For
Allison Michael Orenstein & Simone St. Laurent Tell Younger Selves That They Are Magic
Entrepreneurs Chloe Dahl & Nikki Booth Read Love Letters To Their Younger Selves
Makeup Artist Niki M’Nray Encourages Her Teenage Self To Dream Big
Performance Artist Diana Oh Tells Her Younger Self That She Will Find Self-Acceptance
Photographer Christelle De Castro Tells Her Younger Self To Stop Over-plucking Her Eyebrows
Artists, Writers, Performers & Creators Read Love Letters To Their Younger Selves
Gigi Gorgeous Writes A Love Letter To Her Teenage Self

All Shows