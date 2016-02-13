LoveMe
Performance Artist Diana Oh Tells Her Younger Self That She Will Find Self-Acceptance

Street performer Diana Oh promises herself that she will find self-acceptance one day.

See more about this Episode

LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.
Diana Oh is an actress and performance artist based in NYC. Oh is best known for her street performance, My Lingerie Show, in which she stands in her lingerie speaking about feminism, street harassment, and self-respect. She also has a web series and takes the stage with vocal performances and theatrical appearances throughout the city. She has received the NY Theater Now’s 2013 People’s Choice Award.

Watch as Oh promises herself that one day, she will feel safe in her own skin. And even though her family will never fully accept her relationships, her friends will.
Our partners at IHI Therapy Center are dedicated to fostering personal growth free of traditional gender, sexual orientation, and cultural biases. For support, visit IHI Therapy Center.
Diana Oh Finds Self-Acceptance
written by Us
VideoWellness
Released on February 13, 2016
A Love Letter From Neon Trees' Tyler Glenn To His Younger Self
Alok Vaid-Menon's Love Letter To Their Younger Self
Comedian Lena Waithe Explains Love & Pain To Younger Self
Actress Soko Tells Younger Self Not To Grow Up So Fast
James Brown III Reads A Love Letter To His Teenage Self
Visual Artist Amber Ibarreche Thanks Her Younger Self For Growing With Every Experience
Fashion Influencer Phoebe Dahl Tells Younger Self About The Kick Ass Woman She Will Grow Up To Be
Model Carmen Carrera Tells Her Younger Self To Ignore The Opinions Of Others
Actor Tobly McSmith's Love Letter To Younger Self
Writer Emmett Lundberg Tells His Younger Self That His Identity Is Worth Fighting For
Allison Michael Orenstein & Simone St. Laurent Tell Younger Selves That They Are Magic
Entrepreneurs Chloe Dahl & Nikki Booth Read Love Letters To Their Younger Selves
Makeup Artist Niki M’Nray Encourages Her Teenage Self To Dream Big
Now Playing
Performance Artist Diana Oh Tells Her Younger Self That She Will Find Self-Acceptance
Photographer Christelle De Castro Tells Her Younger Self To Stop Over-plucking Her Eyebrows
Artists, Writers, Performers & Creators Read Love Letters To Their Younger Selves
Gigi Gorgeous Writes A Love Letter To Her Teenage Self

All Shows