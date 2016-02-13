Diana Oh is an actress and performance artist based in NYC. Oh is best known for her street performance, My Lingerie Show, in which she stands in her lingerie speaking about feminism, street harassment, and self-respect. She also has a web series and takes the stage with vocal performances and theatrical appearances throughout the city. She has received the NY Theater Now’s 2013 People’s Choice Award.
Watch as Oh promises herself that one day, she will feel safe in her own skin. And even though her family will never fully accept her relationships, her friends will.