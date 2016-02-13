Christelle de Castro is a New York City-based photographer, filmmaker, and art director known for her portraiture. In 2012, She founded Stoneman, a creative agency providing art direction and production consulting for fashion and music labels. She was one of Refinery29’s 30 Under 30 and her work has appeared in Nylon, The Fader, V, and i-D.



Watch as de Castro tells her high school self that she is not going through a phase, but is actually gay. Her advice? Kiss the girl she likes and stop over-plucking her eyebrows.

