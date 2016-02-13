LoveMe
Photographer Christelle De Castro Tells Her Younger Self To Stop Over-plucking Her Eyebrows

Photographer Christelle de Castro tells her high school self that she is not going through a gay phase and to stop over-plucking her eyebrows.

LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.
Christelle de Castro is a New York City-based photographer, filmmaker, and art director known for her portraiture. In 2012, She founded Stoneman, a creative agency providing art direction and production consulting for fashion and music labels. She was one of Refinery29’s 30 Under 30 and her work has appeared in Nylon, The Fader, V, and i-D.

Watch as de Castro tells her high school self that she is not going through a phase, but is actually gay. Her advice? Kiss the girl she likes and stop over-plucking her eyebrows.
Our partners at IHI Therapy Center are dedicated to fostering personal growth free of traditional gender, sexual orientation, and cultural biases. For support, visit IHI Therapy Center.
Released on February 13, 2016
