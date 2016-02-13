LoveMe
Entrepreneurs Chloe Dahl & Nikki Booth Read Love Letters To Their Younger Selves

Chloe Dahl and Nikki Booth read love letters to their younger selves about acceptance and having a hot partner.

LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.

Chloe Dahl and Nikki Booth's romance was long-distance when they first got together. Both were studying hospitality — but Nikki was at the University of Hawaii and Chloe was in L.A. When they were together, however, they bonded over their mutual love of food. Unable to afford their lobster roll habit, they started making their own. That led to the opening of Knuckle & Claw, an L.A.-based lobster shop. The duo made it onto Zagat's 30 Under 30 List for 2015.

Watch as both promise their younger selves that in the future, they will have a hot partner who will love them for who they are.

written by Us
Released on February 13, 2016
