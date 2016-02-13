Chloe Dahl and Nikki Booth's romance was long-distance when they first got together. Both were studying hospitality — but Nikki was at the University of Hawaii and Chloe was in L.A. When they were together, however, they bonded over their mutual love of food. Unable to afford their lobster roll habit, they started making their own. That led to the opening of Knuckle & Claw
, an L.A.-based lobster shop. The duo made it onto Zagat's 30 Under 30 List for 2015.
Watch as
both promise their younger selves that in the future, they will have a hot partner who will love them for who they are.