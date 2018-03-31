Miley Cyrus is many things. She's a pop star, a former Disney Channel darling, and an eager activist. Now, the "Younger Now" singer wants to add a new title to her ever-expanding resume: can Cyrus pretty please be your new Easter bunny?
The slew of photos Cyrus just posted on her Instagram suggest she's ready to stake her claim on this particular upcoming holiday. However, if you expect some tame, super-sweet springtime pics, well, think again: this is Cyrus we're talking about, and if her Instagram doesn't skew just a little bit cheeky, well, she was probably hacked.
In the new pics, Cyrus wears pretty pastels (including some oversized pink ears), hugs a gigantic stuffed rabbit, and, err, gets spanked by what can only be described as a mall version of the Easter bunny.
It might be more unsettling if Cyrus didn't look so adorable. Alas, she does — and she really rocks that pink Marilyn Monroe-esque hairdo. Basically, Cyrus' whole aesthetic matches the Easter eggs you may have dyed as a kid. It may be just for the holiday, but it's a look the former Hannah Montana star could rock year-round if she wanted to.
According to Vogue, who spoke with Cyrus about the series of images, the photos were taken by photographer Vijat Mohindra, who also shared some of the pics on his own Instagram account.
This isn't the only time the "Malibu" songstress has celebrated a holiday in such a way. She previously did a photoshoot for Valentine's Day with photographer Ellen von Unwerth, pegged to her Wonderland cover.
Now, the real question is: Cyrus, can we please come to your Easter brunch? We'll be happy to bring a vegan side dish and rock our own set of pink bunny ears.
