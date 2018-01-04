I Transformed Into Miley Cyrus — & Here's What I Looked Like

When you think of major celebrity beauty shakeups, Miley Cyrus probably falls within the top ten most drastic makeovers. The former Disney channel star has come a long way from her Hannah Montana years, having chopped off her hair, twerked on stage at the VMAs, and collaborated with the Flaming Lips. Most recently, she's gone back to her sunny, country-infused roots with Malibu.
So to celebrate the new era of Miley, we decided to see if we could transform one woman into three very different — and iconic — Miley Cyruses in one video.
The first look? Naturally, the Miley of Hannah Montana years, when she spent her days playing the titular role as a teen with a double-life as a superstar. Her Disney-approved beauty looks were sweet and trendy, with natural eye makeup, soft brows, and plenty of shiny, sticky lip gloss.
Next up: Miley's big coming-out, "I"m no longer a Disney star" transformation, when she chopped off all her hair, went platinum blonde, and amped up her entire look and attitude.
Our favorite, however, might just be the final look. With Malibu, the 25-year-old has mellowed out and softened her style, growing out her hair while keeping her signature bold lips. The result, showcased at the 2017 VMAs, was part retro pin-up and part '50s rock, with hair swept up into a pompadour and cat-eye glasses.
Next up for Miley? After she decked herself out in an all-leopard print ensemble on The Voice, we figure another epic transformation is on its way. Watch the video above to check out the full transformation, and let us know your thoughts (and who you want to see next!) in the comments below.
