Miley Cyrus returned to her roots – as she has been more and more – last night on The Voice, when she and her all-female team took the stage with a cover of Shania Twain's hit (that your mom probably loves)"Man! I Feel Like a Woman."
The cover was playful and exciting, as was Cyrus' transformational tribute to the queen of country/pop. Cyrus has always pushed fashion boundaries, and the head-to-toe leopard look was appropriately over-the-top. She rocked a leopard bustier, bike shorts, bolero jacket, sunglasses and even a sparkly leopard clutch.
The song choice was perfect as well, as Cyrus made reality singing show history by building an all woman team to compete on The Voice. And her entire team, which is down to Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson, and Ashland Craft, rocked the leopard print look, to amazing effect.
"I'm really proud to say I'm the first one in Voice history to have an all-female team," Cyrus said. "I want to celebrate females in this industry, because I think sometimes we can get lost, and people can tell you that you have to change who you are to market yourself."
#TeamMiley performance! Man I feel like a woman! ❤️ @janice_freeman @brookesimpson @ashlandcraft ??? pic.twitter.com/58td8xgEu3— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 29, 2017
Twain famously wore head-to-toe leopard, including a hooded cape, in her 1998 video for "That Don't Impress Me Much," which was likely the team's inspiration. And frankly, it's perfect.
Twain herself told Refinery29 in an October interview, why the song the team chose to cover, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" is still so powerful.
"People relate to it whether they're men, women, or trans. On a lot of different levels, everyone has their own fun with the song, and it means something to them in their own gender. Such a broad spectrum of people like it, it's almost on an anthemic level."
In the past 12 seasons of The Voice, there have only been four female champions and a female coach has only won the competition two times.
It's hard not to be a member of #teammiley.
