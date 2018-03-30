On top of a surprise Weeknd album and SZA finally releasing the music video for “Broken Clocks," there was another major Hollywood drop last night: 12 inches from Demi Lovato's raven black hair. The singer's longtime hairstylist César Ramirez gave her an asymmetrical bob and posted the results to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning. "New Cut New D...," he captioned the snapshot. Little did everyone know that the "cut" was actually a wig.
"We'd been toying with the idea of cutting her hair into a short bob, but since we've been in the process of growing her hair out, we were a bit hesitant," he tells Refinery29. "Since Demi has been on tour, it was the perfect opportunity to give her hair a rest from extensions and the everyday stresses of hot tools."
It turns out that Lovato has been wigging out for a while. "I made a bunch of wigs from my own brand, Wildform, for the tour," he says, noting that the official launch for the brand is in September. "I also made her a short wig to play with whenever she has the urge to go short. I always suggest this as a solution for anyone wanting a short cut, but isn’t ready to commit just yet. Trying a style out with a wig first will let you feel it out before taking the plunge it can also be a daily alternative."
Lovato's bob looks so realistic because Ramirez cut it on her head — the best way to really determine the best length and shape, he says. "I love chin-length on Demi because she has such a beautiful strong chin and neckline. The side part added a flirty vibe to her look for the night. I razored some layers into the wig for fun, youthful texture. It was very humid in Miami, so I used products with heat protection and anti-humidity. Amika's Blockade is good before any iron work, and then I spray The Shield, an anti-humidity spray that prevents frizz and keep hair from puffing up."
While we're in love, we're not completely shocked to see Lovato switching things up for spring. Around this time last year, Ramirez cut off at least 12 real inches of his client's hair, and posted the clipped ends to prove it. The end result was a wavy lob with honey highlights and soft bends. As for his next trick — who knows? "Demi did love the cut and style, but she also loved the fact that she could be long haired again the next day and maybe short again the next," he says.
