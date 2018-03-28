This Former Disney Star Just Joined The Trump Administration

The Trump administration has added yet another familiar TV face to their roster of employees at the White House: Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine, known for starring next to Zendaya and Bella Thorne in the show Shake It Up, has joined the White House's press team.
Though her most recent film came out in 2017, the 22-year-old has sought a career outside of the entertainment industry. Her social media accounts doesn't seem overtly political, but the California native has interned for several teams within the Republican party and was a White House intern before being promoted to the role of press assistant. According to CNN, she applied to the White House internship through the administration's website.
"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement to CNN.
Other than Sunshine, and President Trump himself, several other members of the administration have a background on cable TV: After the recent departures of former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, the president tapped CNBC host Larry Kudlow and Fox News analyst John Bolton to lead the economic and security councils, respectively.
Don't expect Sunshine to lead any daily press briefings anytime soon, however. Her new role is very junior, though anything is possible in the Trump White House.
