6 Things We Learned From The Hope Hicks Profile In New York Magazine

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks remains a sources of intrigue to many in and outside of Washington D.C. The famously media-shy 29-year-old was once the face of the Gossip Girl spinoff series It Girl and the preteen book series The Hourglass. She previously did public relations for the Trump Organization, later joining the Trump campaign. She was considered a loyal, right-hand woman to the president, with a desk near the Oval Office and access to Trump's ear few have.
In an interview with House of Representative lawmakers investigating Russia meddling in our presidential election Hicks revealed that she sometimes has to tell "white lies" for her boss.
Shortly after that testimony and after questions were raised about the way Hicks handled the White House's initial denial of domestic abuse allegations against former aide Rob Porter, (who also happens to be her rumored boyfriend), Hicks announced she would resign. Still, questions remained about Hicks and her relationship with the president.
In a profile published over the weekend, New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi gave a glimpse into Hick’s time inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and hinted at what post White House life might have in store.
Ahead are a few of the intriguing, frightening and downright silly things we learned about the woman whom the president affectionately refers to as “Hopey!” and “Hopester!”
