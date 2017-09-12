Did You Know Hope Hicks Was On The Cover Of A Gossip Girl Spinoff Series?

Hope Hicks is a woman of many talents. The loyal Trump staffer, who was appointed interim White House communications director but will now stay in the position permanently, is one of the Trump family's closest allies. The 28-year-old used to do public relations for the Trump Organization and has managed to stay out of the spotlight for most of her time working on President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and in the administration (which, considering the cast of characters surrounding the president, is no easy feat.)
But long before she became one of President Trump's right-hand people, she didn't shy away from attention. Case in point: her past as the face of the Gossip Girl spinoff series It Girl and the preteen book series The Hourglass Adventures.
Advertisement
..Gossip Girl series spun off a series, The It Girl. Covergirl for The It Girl was a 17yo Hope Hicks, now WH Dir. of Strategic Communication pic.twitter.com/gvgZA1tNmv— Jessica (@JessicaGoldstei) May 31, 2017
Hicks, who hails from Greenwich, CT, had a successful run as a model during her teenage years, but that ended before she started college. (Her lacrosse coach at Southern Methodist University in Dallas told NPR she never mentioned her modeling career.)
She joined the Trump Organization in the fall of 2014, where she became close to Ivanka Trump while working with the future first daughter's eponymous brand. When the comms director was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, Ivanka congratulated her, tweeting: "Congrats to my brilliant, kind & wickedly funny friend Hope Hicks on being named to the @Forbes
#30Under30 list!"
Congrats to my brilliant, kind & wickedly funny friend Hope Hicks on being named to the @Forbes #30Under30 list! https://t.co/s3YO9Eq83Z— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2017
Ivanka, along with her older brother Donald Jr. and her father, are also some of the few people who follow Hicks on Instagram. (The account is private and she doesn't have Twitter, unlike her boss and other key members of the White House.)
But the connection between the two women goes beyond having the ear of President Trump: Like Hicks, the first daughter was connected to the Gossip Girl universe once upon a time, as well. In case you forgot, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner made a cameo on the TV version of Gossip Girl back in 2010.
Advertisement