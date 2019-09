"Dance exposes your true self — you can't hide behind words or an outfit," he said in a statement . "Back in the good old days, three quarters of people met their partners on a dance floor. I met my wife dancing; we really connected and got to know each other in dance class. There was a chemistry that I don't think would have been created sitting across from each other at a table and just talking. I want to bring a big of old-fashioned romance back to dating — the magic that can be created without a word being spoken."