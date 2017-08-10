Peta & Maks Are Having The Most Amazing Italian Honeymoon & The Pictures Prove It

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s love story seems to be something straight out of a fairytale, and it looks like that magic is still going even after the couple exchanged I do's last month at their gorgeous wedding on Long Island. Right now, Peta and Maks are honeymooning in Lake Como, Italy, and lucky for us, they're giving fans a peek inside the trip through Instagram.
Yesterday, Chmerkovskiy posted a photo of the couple's hotel room at the Bellagio, and while we're happy he shared, we're also a bit jealous of their amazing view. The couple's room overlooks Lake Como and the Alps surrounding it, making it one of the most romantic settings we can imagine. That's not all, Maks points out in his caption that room itself isn't bad either. He wrote, "When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don't even mind....not even a little bit.... #BecauseComo." The photo show's his wife curled up on the bed looking quite content.
Chmerkovskiy wasn't the only one who shared breathtaking images from the Italian honeymoon. Murgatoyd, too, took to Instagram yesterday, and she supplied us with a whole slideshow of photos from the trip. Her pictures show the pair doing all the things you should do on a perfectly romantic honeymoon: drinking wine, soaking in the sights, and cozying up with your S.O.
In the caption of her post, Murgatoyd noted that though they were having an amazing time, both she and Chmerkovskiy were missing their 7-month-old son Shai. She wrote, "Lake Como with my love. We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai — this is our first trip away just the two of us."
