These TV Shows Will Remind You Being Single Is Awesome

Let’s start off with one undeniable truth: being single is awesome. Flying solo means you can do what you want, when you want to, no questions asked. You can even binge to your heart’s content without worrying about Netflix cheating on someone. That is the kind of freedom I'm talking about.
And, yet, holidays like Valentine’s Day are specifically engineered to make you question your singledom. Well, we say “Boo!” to that.
To help celebrate the single life and everything that comes with it, we found all the best shows that do just that. While we love series like Sex And The City, The Mindy Project, and New Girl, we can all agree they're all extended rom-coms with the end goal of seeing their heroine find The One. The following are not like that. So, keep reading to find out which series made the cut.
