The New Girl season 6 finale is a huge question mark. "Five Stars For Beezus" wraps up some huge storylines (spoiler alert: Nick and Jess are finally together for good), announces there’s a baby on the way for the very stable Parekh- Schmidts , and gives the real Winston some closure on his missing dad. All of that definitely signals this is the perfect closer for TV’s favorite roommates, amid sagging ratings, a sharp downturn in buzz, and cast members themselves saying this could be the end