This narrative is very different than the narrative of last year’s Best Picture nominee, La La Land. Unlike Emma Stone’s character, who followed her dreams and became an A-list star, there is no guaranteed fairytale ending for Glassford. For the vast majority of Hollywood dreamers, their aspirations will never come true. Even Stone’s character initially gave up and moved back in with her parents. For the lucky few, however, one role can catapult them to stardom — and that’s what Claire still strives to achieve, every day. Two years after Collateral Beauty, she’s still hustling, heading to audition after audition and memorizing lines after lines.