Eva Mendes Came Up With One Of La La Land‘s Most Memorable Lines

"That's L.A. They worship everything, and they value nothing." If you've seen La La Land, you'll probably remember this line, spoken by Sebastian (Ryan Gosling). And it looks like the quote hits even closer to home for Gosling than we realized. The actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Eva Mendes actually came up with the line. "'L.A. worships everything and values nothing.' That was something my lady said to me one day, and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie," Gosling told ET. "She was kidding, but it's a funny thing to say... I loved when she said it, because it's funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it's obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie." The reveal makes us love Gosling and Mendes' relationship even more. It's no wonder he thanked her while accepting a Golden Globe for his role in the film.
