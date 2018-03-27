The Story Behind Paris Hilton's Lost Engagement Ring Is Extremely Luxe

When it was first revealed that Paris Hilton was given a $2 million dollar engagement ring by fiancé and Leftovers star Chris Zylka, my first reaction was: "Wow, that is a huge rock." My second reaction, however, was sheer panic for Hilton, who would now have to keep constant track of her new bling to ensure she didn't accidentally drop millions of dollars worth of diamonds down a sewer drain. My fears, apparently, were justified, as the mogul just confirmed that she did lose her engagement ring — however, she did it in the most luxe, most Hilton of all possible ways.
Not to worry: Hilton did get the ring back on her finger. But first, she had security search the VIP section of a Miami nightclub until her ring was found in the most appropriate of places.
PageSix reported that the hotel heiress and former reality star was dancing at RC Cola Plant (yes, a former soda factory converted into a club) when her ring flew off her finger. Where did Hilton's ice end up? Why... in an ice bucket, of course.
The Simple Life alum confirmed the ring drama was the real deal on Twitter. While PageSix stated that the DJ was "hysterical" while looking for Zylka's gift (honestly, who wouldn't be in this situation), she was pretty chill about the whole ordeal after the diamond ring was found.
"The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over," she wrote on the social media platform. "Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!"
While some in Hilton's situation would go home after this stressful ordeal and take a bath in money, or whatever it is that really rich people do, the fact that Hilton nearly lost her 20-carat diamond ring in an ice bucket didn't stop her from sharing how much fun she had at the club on Instagram.
"So nice meeting you @AboveAndBeyond! What a sick set! Had so much fun dancing to it that I literally raged my ring off! So happy & grateful it was found! You guys rock! See you soon!"
You can't stop Hilton from going crazy at the club. However, next time she does, her ring should maybe stay home... lest it end up cozying up to a bottle of Grey Goose again.
