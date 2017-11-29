Sorry to disappoint any OG reality TV fans out there, but a Simple Life reboot is not going to happen — at least, not with Paris Hilton as its star.
According to the DJ/perfume mogul/entrepreneur's new interview with Ocean Drive, the person who played up the ditzy heiress role on reality television is a far cry from the Hilton we know today.
"The Simple Life was just so iconic and one of a kind that you can’t replicate that," Hilton explained to the magazine.
Not that she would necessarily want to, either. The House of Wax star told the magazine. "My priorities are different," she said. "I’m running a huge business and I’m traveling. I don’t really have time to do a bunch of fake drama on a reality show."
Advertisement
That shouldn't come as too big a shock for any fan of Hilton's. After all, it's been over 10 years since the heiress' reality show left television. In the years since the show's finale, Hilton has continued to run a successful multi-million dollar empire, re-started her music career, and contributed to charitable causes.
However, just because she's over fake drama doesn't mean she's done with TV. Back in August, Hilton teased on Twitter that she is "doing a new TV show" that she's "really excited about." That plan may be moving forward, but her one-time airhead persona likely won't be a part of it.
While The Simple Life may be in Hilton's rearview mirror, she's always ready for a good throwback. She took to Twitter recently to share the iconic photo of her hanging out with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan – a jaunt around Los Angeles that happened a whopping 11 years ago.
We may not have a Simple Life reboot, but we'll always have Paris.
Advertisement