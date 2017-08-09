Get ready to see a familiar face on the small screen. Paris Hilton is heading back to television, and it's a good day for anyone still not over The Simple Life.
The hotel heiress — who has made a name for herself as an award-winning DJ, perfume designer, and all-around entrepreneur — doesn't know the meaning of slowing down, so it's no surprise that she already has another venture on the horizon.
On Wednesday, Hilton tweeted that she'll be making the move back to TV while continuing to focus on her real estate developments.
Busy lady, indeed.
Advertisement
"I’m doing a new TV show that I’m really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world."
I’m doing a new TV show that I’m really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world.— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 9, 2017
Unfortunately, Hilton hasn't revealed any juicy details about what this upcoming show might be about or even if it's an unscripted venture. It seems likely that Hilton's next foray into television would be in the unscripted sphere, if only because the "Stars Are Blind" singer is a reality TV vet. Hilton and one-time BFF Nicole Richie spent four years living below their means on The Simple Life, and later, Hilton sought a pal on MTV's My New BFF. That series spawned the spin-off Paris Hilton's British Best Friend, which aired on ITV2 in the U.K.
Her last TV adventure, however, was in 2011, with Oxygen's The World According to Paris. Sadly, it only lasted one season.
As for Hilton's fans? Well, they're stoked to see her on TV again, even if it means waiting for more intel on her upcoming project.
"you are such an inspiration & the best role model! You mean the whole world to me & I'm so proud of you I love you I love you I love you," one fan on Twitter wrote in response to Hilton's news.
you are such an inspiration & the best role model! You mean the whole world to me & I'm so proud of you ♡ I love you I love you I love you— Polina Rose Hilton (@PolinaHilton) August 9, 2017
"omg !!! SOMETHING BIG COMING SOON I'm so excited and can't wait to hear more details," added another.
omg !!! SOMETHING BIG COMING SOON ???I'm so excited and can't wait to hear more details.— Katie Ж (@_DreamHouse_) August 9, 2017
Another even suggested Hilton make her way into politics:
"You are on TV & know real estate. I GUARANTEE that you would be a better president than @realDonaldTrump," the fan joked.
Advertisement
You are on TV & know real estate. I GUARANTEE that you would be a better president than @realDonaldTrump— Restore the Roar (@313Nick) August 9, 2017
Don't hold out on us, Hilton — we can't wait for your small screen comeback.
Advertisement