The Story Behind Paris Hilton's Lost Engagement Ring Is Extremely Luxe

When it was first revealed that Paris Hilton was given a $2 million dollar engagement ring by fiancé and Leftovers star Chris Zylka , my first reaction was: "Wow, that is a huge rock." My second reaction, however, was sheer panic for Hilton, who would now have to keep constant track of her new bling to ensure she didn't accidentally drop millions of dollars worth of diamonds down a sewer drain. My fears, apparently, were justified, as the mogul just confirmed that she did lose her engagement ring — however, she did it in the most luxe, most Hilton of all possible ways.