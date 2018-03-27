Grown-Up Ways To Wear Your Baby Hairs

What you do with your edges is your business... but sometimes, that final look just doesn't feel complete without a few impeccably-done swoops. Baby hairs — the small wisps around your hairline — are going to be visible, whether you like 'em or not. And that's especially true if you've got textured hair. So why not have a little fun with them?
Yara Shahidi, Skai Jackson, and other stars did just that at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where the looks are usually a lot more playful than your average award show. But even on a younger red carpet, there was nothing babyish about the way they wore their baby hairs. In fact, you'll probably be seeing people put their edges on display a lot more this year. "They add a fun and flirty accent to any hairstyle," says hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson, who works with Shahidi. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your toothbrush and get inspired with some new ideas, ahead.