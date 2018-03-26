Just hours after millions descended into the streets for March For Our Lives, the largest anti-gun protest in years on Saturday, actress Millie Bobby Brown took to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage wearing a protest piece of her own. When the 14-year-old accepted her award for favorite TV actress for her role on Netflix’s Stranger Things, she did so in a custom Calvin Klein outfit that honored the victims of the Parkland shooting.
Brown, who fronted Raf Simons’ first-ever Calvin Klein ad and stars alongside Paris Jackson in the brand’s latest installment of #MyCalvins campaign, showed that clothing can be a form of protest. She wore a Calvin Klein denim outfit featuring the words “Never Again” on the front and “March For Our Lives,” as well as the names of the Parkland, Florida shooting victims on the back, calling attention to the 17 people who were gunned down when a shooter opened fire on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Not content to let her outfit do all of the talking, Brown spoke out about the shooting in her acceptance speech, too. “Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together," she said. "As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I'm fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I'm so very grateful, and I appreciate the love and support of my fans, and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me.”
She went on to say that, more than anything, she was thankful to be able to amplify her voice through such a large platform. “I get to be up here, and I'm privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change,” she adde. “Okay, so there's an amazing support, love, and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.”
Brown finished her speech with one final call-out for the victims: “For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you.”
