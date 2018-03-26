Not content to let her outfit do all of the talking, Brown spoke out about the shooting in her acceptance speech, too. “Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together," she said. "As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I'm fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I'm so very grateful, and I appreciate the love and support of my fans, and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me.”