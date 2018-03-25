Millie, Zendaya & Camila Celebrated March Activists At The Kids’ Choice Awards

Former Disney star Zendaya was awarded Favorite Movie Actress. In her speech, she thanked, her fellow marchers from. “Everyone that I marched beside this morning and everybody out there, thank you for what you’re doing. Continue to know that your voice is a real thing, and it’s a powerful thing, and it’s a beautiful thing, and you should never let anybody tell you that your age should limit you from actually feeling and doing whatever you think you need to do in the world,” she said. Earlier on Saturday, the actress shared a photo of herself marching alongside her sisters.