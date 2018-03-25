Millie, Zendaya & Camila Celebrated March Activists At The Kids’ Choice Awards

March For Our Lives and the fight for gun reform took centre stage at last night’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Winners Millie Bobby Brown, Zendaya, and Camila Cabello used their platform to call attention to the movement, encouraging their audience to keep fighting for what they care about and to not let their age deter them. The night was originally meant to honour singers and actors but instead it became a celebration of the youth who look up to them.
Millie Bobby Brown accepted the award for Favorite TV Actress for her role in Stranger Things. She thanked the audience and Nickelodeon before capitalising on the moment to bring attention to March for Our Lives. “The March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another,” she said.
Advertisement
Her words weren’t the only form of support that she offered. Her outfit for the night was the same denim outfit worn by Kim Kardashian in Calvin Klein’s ad campaign, but with one poignant twist. Emblazoned on the back of her denim button-down were the names of the 17 people killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Brown later sent out an appreciative tweet, thanking her friends and the brand “for being such a champion of important causes and efforts to create positivity in this world.”
Former Disney star Zendaya was awarded Favourite Movie Actress. In her speech, she thanked, her fellow marchers from the demonstration in Los Angeles. “Everyone that I marched beside this morning and everybody out there, thank you for what you’re doing. Continue to know that your voice is a real thing, and it’s a powerful thing, and it’s a beautiful thing, and you should never let anybody tell you that your age should limit you from actually feeling and doing whatever you think you need to do in the world,” she said. Earlier on Saturday, the actress shared a photo of herself marching alongside her sisters.
Camila Cabello won the award for Favourite Breakout Artist. The singer spent the first part of the day at the march with her family, who was with her at the award show. “I felt so inspired by you guys, seeing all these kids there, these young people being brave and being kind and compassionate for each other, and speaking up,” she said of the march. “I just want to tell you guys that every kid in this room and every kid watching at home, the future is yours, the world is yours.”
Advertisement
The Kids’ Choice Awards speeches are just one way the March for Our Lives made an impact. Organisers say that over 800,000 protesters attended the march in Washington D.C., and over 800 sister marches also took place around the world.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement