Contrary to popular belief, the FOMO phenomenon is not exclusive to social events and Saturday nights — it can be applied to makeup, too. Even if your current lineup is perfectly good, even great, it’s hard not to feel a little covetous of the newest, most innovative launches, to want to test out $300 worth of mascara or $280 worth of concealer just to say you’ve tried them all. And when our favorite brands are pushing out yet another brand-new product on the regular before we can even finish our morning coffee, that fear of missing out on the latest and greatest is admittedly a tough habit to kick.
Now, to add insult to injury (to our bank accounts, that is), more foundations than we can count have already hit the market this year — and it’s not even April yet. But before we eschew our old favorites and replace them with the fresh new launches, we wanted to put the most popular, most inclusive, and buzziest new foundations to the test.
Ahead, six R29 staffers gave the most hyped new formulas a whirl — and found out whether they’re really worth ditching your go-to.