??‍♀️ IT ME! ? Hi, everyone! Hope you all are having a thriving New Year thus far! Just wanted to pop in and say thank you for helping me consistently grow our little community! ?? I love seeing all of your pretty brown faces! ? I know I don’t post on here as often as I used to (#GradSchoolProblems ?), so thanks for hanging in here with me! You all are LOVING Solution so far, and that makes my heart so happy! I am so grateful that so many of you continue to shop with me and trust me to answer all of your beauty questions! I love you ALL! Enjoy your weekend beauties! ?? ______________________________________________ ✨ @devinkielle prepped skin with Milky Jelly Cleanser, Solution, Super Glow, and Priming Moisturizer — Wearing Cloud Paint in Haze, Boy Brow in Black, and Haloscope in Topaz under eyes. ?? ______________________________________________ ✨???? ᴛʜᴇ ʟɪɴᴋ ɪɴ ᴍʏ ʙɪᴏ ғᴏʀ 20% ᴏғғ ʏᴏᴜʀ ???????? ᴏʀᴅᴇʀ, ғʀᴇᴇ sʜɪᴘᴘɪɴɢ ᴏɴ ᴏʀᴅᴇʀs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $30, & ᴀ ғʀᴇᴇ ᴘɪɴᴋ ᴘᴏᴜᴄʜ! ??? ?ɢʟᴏssɪᴇʀ.ᴄᴏᴍ/ʀᴇᴘs/ᴅᴇᴠɪɴᴋɪᴇʟʟᴇ ______________________________________________ #GlossierBrown ?? #GlossierRep ???

A post shared by ?????? ➕ ?????? (@glossierbrown) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:29am PST