Mermaid, opal, prism, unicorn — after a while, all the colorful hair looks start to blend together into one big soupy rainbow. But the latest trend to emerge is surprising even us, and we expect to see it all over festival season this year.
Instead of dyeing giant swaths to resemble vivid, My Little Pony tails or even going with an all-over dusty hue, this latest take does for rainbow hair what Catbird did for jewelry — making it minimal, clean, and barely there. For the most part, hair is left untouched, except for a tiny section, which is dyed to look like a prism. It’s as if your hair is treated to a super chill rainbow light filter on Instagram — and it makes for the prettiest detail
One of our favorite looks, as Allure reported, comes from colorist Roxie Jane Hunt, who recently created a spattering of rainbow prisms atop a brunette blunt cut. Hunt, who specializes in vivid hair colors, dubbed the look, “My favorite baby rainbows from this year." (On Instagram, you'll find more looks tagged #prismhair.)
If Hunt's iteration is still a bit too much for you, colorist Ashley Rogers offers a more streamlined take: a single, blink-and-you-miss-it pastel prism on platinum hair.
Want that, “lucky timing when a prism lands on your hair” look? ?? . . . . . . . . . . . . #rainbowhair #prismhair #hairpainting #behindthechair #modernsalon #fckinghair #btcpics #cosmoprofbeauty @cosmoprofbeauty @behindthechair_com @modernsalon @fuckinghair #cthairstylist #platinumblonde #whiteblonde #whitehair #silverhair
The look is the perfect nod to festival style without recycling last year’s vibe. What’s more, it's a much smaller investment. Hunt tells Allure that the technique only requires taping off rectangular sections of the hair, then coloring the section with stencils and salon-grade Manic Panic dye. In total, it will set you back 90 minutes — a mere fraction of the time it requires to take a whole head of hair from a natural shade to colorful brights. Standing in the light of your halo has never been easier — which makes this the perfect look to wear on the night Beyoncé is headlining.
