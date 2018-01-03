Beyoncé & Cardi B Are Heading To Coachella

If it's always been your dream to dance to "Bodak Yellow" in the desert sun, this news is for you. The official Twitter account for music festival Coachella just dropped its 2018 lineup, and it is so good. Like, Beyoncé and Cardi B-level good.
According to the tweet, there will be three headliners this year, and each will perform once per weekend. On Friday, April 13 and Friday, April 20, The Weeknd will be the major act to watch. On Saturday, April 14, and Saturday, April 21, it will be all about Beyoncé. Eminem will steal the show on Sunday, April 15, and Sunday, April 22.
The headliners for the Indio, California festival are obviously top-notch, but let's not forget that there are plenty of awesome acts that music fans should be just as eager to see. Breakout rap star Cardi B will perform both Sundays. St. Vincent will take the stage on Fridays. Both HAIM and Tyler, the Creator will join Bey on Saturdays.
Speaking of Beyoncé, her presence is particularly good news for anyone who bought tickets to Coachella 2017 expecting to see the "Formation" singer slay live — though it shouldn't be particularly surprising. The superstar dropped out of headlining Coachella last year, after she announced she was pregnant with twins. After Bey exited as a 2017 headliner, the official Coachella Facebook page informed fans that she would grace the stage in 2018.
Alas, for fans who thought that Taylor Swift would be joining the Coachella lineup for 2018 — well, it looks like you'll have to catch the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress on her own Reputation tour.
Eager to get your own festival pass? Passes will officially go on sale January 5, per the Coachella website. Learn how to purchase tickets for the April festival here.
