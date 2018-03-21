Henry Cavill Bid Farewell To His Mustache With A Hilarious Tribute

“Oh, hello,” he says, facing the camera. “Don’t be alarmed. It’s me, Henry Cavill, sometime superhero and former secret agent. But now, I’m completely clean-shaven. I know, it’s hard to recognize me without KingStache.” (For the uninitiated, KingStache was not only the name Cavill anointed his mustache; it really took on a life of its own. Just last month,while sharing the trailer for Mission Impossible - Fallout on Cavill’s Instagram account.)