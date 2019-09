According to parenting website BabyCentre , new parents are looking back to their youth and favorite '90s icons for inspiration when it comes to naming their babies. We suspect there are a few punk rock fans among them, with Maria taking the top spot for girls (possibly offering up a nod to the 1999 Blondie song) , followed by Courtney, whose namesake Courtney Love was one of the decade's most infamous women. Naomi also looks set for a resurgence, as if to mirror Naomi Campbell's own recent renaissance