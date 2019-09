I won't spoil Call Me By Your Name if you haven't seen it yet, but one of the final utterances is Chalamet's character's name, "Elio Elio Elio Elio Elio," whispered over and over. Elio Elio Elio Elio Elio is both a nickname and a career-defining moment, and the character that will follow Chalamet into what I am certain is even more success.