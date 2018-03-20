With the resurgence of '90s fashion and beauty trends refusing to die down and '90s music and TV shows increasingly dominating our downtime (hello, Friends on Netflix), it was only a matter of time before millennials took the trend to the next level.
According to parenting website BabyCentre, new parents are looking back to their youth and favourite '90s icons for inspiration when it comes to naming their babies. We suspect there are a few punk rock fans among them, with Maria taking the top spot for girls (possibly offering up a nod to the 1999 Blondie song), followed by Courtney, whose namesake Courtney Love was one of the decade's most infamous women. Naomi also looks set for a resurgence, as if to mirror Naomi Campbell's own recent renaissance.
Also set for a comeback among baby girls are Helen, Kimberly, Molly, Jennifer, Sophie, Jessica and Danielle.
Parents of boys don't seem to be put off by the controversy surrounding William "Brad" Pitt in recent years, as Bradley will apparently see the biggest revival this year (of course, there's also a chance we're dealing with a bunch of S Club 7 fans). Daniel, Ryan, Christopher, Lewis and Nathan are also tipped to return, along with Timothy (although we can't be sure Mr Chalamet isn't responsible for this one), and Ross (aka, many people's secret favourite Friend).
"While these names may sound over-familiar and even old-fashioned to us '80s and '90s kids, they’ll be a breath of fresh air among all the Ivy’s and Noah’s at nursery and playgroup," the baby name experts insist.
The most popular '90s baby names tipped for a comeback
Girls
1. Maria
2. Courtney
3. Helen
4. Heather
5. Bethan
6. Lydia
7. Kimberley
8. Naomi
9. Abbie
10. Harriet
11. Amber
12. Molly
13. Jennifer
14. Stephanie
15. Abigail
16. Sophie
17. Jessica
18. Danielle
19. Georgia
20. Natalie
Boys
1. Bradley
2. Daniel
3. Ryan
4. Christopher
5. Lewis
6. Nathan
7. Connor
8. Scott
9. Nicholas
10. Peter
11. Cameron
12. Mitchell
13. Timothy
14. Toby
15. Danny
16. Christian
17. Stuart
18. Simon
19. Ross
20. Paul
