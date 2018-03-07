Are The Spice Girls Reuniting Or Nah? Let's Break It Down

It's safe to assume that the whole world really, really wants a Spice Girls reunion. But, honestly, the emotional rollercoaster that comes with the "Will they or won't they" questions is getting to be too much to handle — and the latest news from Mel C. isn't helping at all.
According to E! News, Sporty Spice (aka Melanie Chisholm) joked at The Prince's Trust Awards about Melanie Brown's insistence that the '90s girl group had been invited to the royal wedding.
"There's been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn't turned up yet," she said. "It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow. I think [Brown] was joking. I think the media ran with it a little bit."
Advertisement
Can you really blame us for being excited, Sporty?
As if the news that the women would probably not be performing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials wasn't bad enough, Chisholm then seemed to shut down all of our hopes and dreams for a future reunion tour.
"We're all just dead busy," she said. "So if anything were to happen, it wouldn't be now."
All of this is so confusing, because it seems to both contradict and align with many of the reports we've been hearing over the past month. Let's go back to the beginning and break this whole thing down.
The photo and the statement
On 2nd February the five women posed for the above Instagram photo together. Later that evening, they released a statement announcing that they have plans for "some incredible new opportunities."
"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together," the statement read. "We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."
Naturally, people assumed that this meant the women might be getting ready to hit the road for a reunion tour.
The denial
Well, that dream was fun while it lasted (for eight measly days). On 10th February Victoria Beckham stomped her platformed boot on the prospect of a reunion in an interview with British Vogue.
Advertisement
"I'm not going on tour," she said simply. "The girls aren't going on tour."
OUCH.
The budding royal friendship
Beckham's statement came just after a source told Vanity Fair that the singer/designer had been giving fashion tips to bride-to-be Meghan Markle. This left some to wonder if maybe the "exciting possibilities" mentioned in the Spice Girls statement could have anything to do with Markle's marriage to Prince Harry on 19th May.
The royal announcement
And, just like that, Brown seemed to make all of our dreams come true. On February 27, Scary Spice went on The Real and implied that she and the other Spice Girls had not only been invited to the wedding, but that they were also likely to perform.
"Yeah, I'm going," she said. "I don't know if I should have just said that. Us five Spice Girls are [going]."
That leads us to...
The royal bummer
It seems that Chisholm and Beckham are pretty aligned in their statements, which means there's a strong possibility we'll never get to see the Spice Girls take the stage as a unit again.
But, for the sake of idealism, let's wait until Geri (Halliwell) Horner and Emma Bunton chime in before we jump to any dire conclusions.
Advertisement