These Will Be 2018's Most Popular Baby Names, According To Mums

Even if you have no intention of having to choose one any time soon, there's something fascinating about changing trends in baby names.
In the UK, there are names that have remained popular for centuries, especially those favoured by the royal family like George or Charlotte. Other names have come in and out of favour, and cool new ones are being introduced all the time, often popularised by celebrities.
The people at parenting website Netmums have compiled a list of 25 baby names they think will be popular in 2018, and it makes for interesting reading.
Several of the names, including Henley, Mason and River, feel pretty gender neutral, which could reflect society's growing awareness of non-binary gender identities, as well as our move away from traditional notions of "male" and "female" traits and behaviours.
Advertisement
Other names on the list might once have seemed kind of old-fashioned, but are now being rediscovered. Rex, Sylvie and Theodore will all be super-hip choices this year, according to Netmums.
Meanwhile, parents who want to give their babies a powerful-sounding name could opt for the supremely regal moniker King. Last year, Jay Z explained that he and Beyoncé gave their baby son a similarly stately name, Sir, "because he carries himself like that."
Netmums also predicts that Dalston will be a popular choice this year, presumably as people name babies after the trendy east London district. Really, it's no different from Victoria and David Beckham naming their first-born child Brooklyn back in 1999.
Aria
Arlo
Axl
Blaine
Dalston
Emilia
Fox
Grayson
Harri
Henley
Hettie
King
Layla
Lola
Marcel
Mason
Maya
Milo
Nova
Otis
Quinn
Rex
River
Sylvie
Theodore
Read These Next
Advertisement