Ciara's already got talent, a
hotloving husband, gorgeous children, and insane dance moves. (I'm still trying to hit the Matrix nearly 10 years later.) All of which are a tiny bit unattainable. Her makeup bag, however, is something that we can get behind. Turns out, the "Dance Like We're Making Love" singer is a drugstore girl like the rest of us — and none of her picks will cost you more than $15.
In an interview with Allure, Ciara admits that she starts her routine with an unconventional cleanser. "It's really bad, but I wash my face with my body soap," she said of her beloved Dove. "I was telling a dermatologist that, and they thought I was crazy. They were looking at me like I had four eyes or something. Whatever I wash my body with, I will use for my face. I don't know if that's the smartest thing." Hey, if it ain't broke...
After that, she slathers on Cetaphil and Aquaphor Healing Ointment, plucked right from her kids' diaper bag. (Ciara just welcomed her first child with Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, in February.) "It's actually kind of three-in-one for me, 'cause it's really for my babies, but I use it as well," she told Allure. As for glam, the Revlon ambassador reaps the benefits of having access to some of the best from the line. She slicks on Ultra HD Lip Color in Seduction, and fills her brows in with the ColorStay Brow Pencil.
So if you add up her body/face wash, moisturizers, and makeup essentials — it rounds up to less than $50 total. Which is a pretty good steal for looking flawless, if you ask us.
