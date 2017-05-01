Ciara & Russell Wilson Made A Music Video For Their Baby

If baby tribute videos weren't already a thing, they are now. You can thank new parents Ciara and Russell Wilson.
The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together — the singer is also mother to son Future Zahir, who turns 3 this month — on Friday, April 28. Lest you doubt their excitement over their new baby girl, whom they named Sienna Princess Wilson, Mom and Dad have released a rather artsy video on social media proclaiming their unconditional love.
"You bring us peace," Ciara captioned the black-and-white video, presumably addressing her newborn daughter.
The video was filmed during Ciara's pregnancy and shows her and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband strolling along the beach and playfully swinging as the waves roll in. And because these two can never resist an artfully posed belly grab, the NFL star takes a moment to caress his wife's stomach like it's a pigskin on the last play of the Super Bowl.
The whole thing seems like it should be soundtracked to the soulful sounds of Kenny G's saxophone, but the proud parents instead opted for the dreamy ballad "No Turning Back" by roots rock/folk singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun.
The beach theme echoes the 31-year-old R&B artist's musings about waves in the birth announcement she posted to Instagram last week.
"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson," the singer, whose middle name is also Princess, wrote alongside a photo of her staring out to sea, "No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."
Seahawks. [Sea]-enna. It's all coming together.
