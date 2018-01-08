Winter Box Braids And Twists For Lazy Girls

If it's cold enough that dogs need snow boots to walk the city streets, then that means the weather is a no-go for wash and go styling. Sure, we love any method that incorporates lots of moisture in our routines. But when it's negative 600 out, it's just not worth the headache of drying — or the risk of a wet hair-induced cold, either. Protective styles are a natural girl's saving grace during winter months, especially box braids and twists. They're a dream in terms of upkeep, because you barely have to lift a finger: Just moisturize your scalp, keep them shiny with oil, and go. Aside from ease, it doesn't hurt that the added inches of hair are a cheat code for looking glam. Ahead, see how stars like Kelly Rowland and Ciara are wearing theirs this season.
Beauty
Kim K. Says North West’s Future As A Beauty Guru Is On Hold Per K...
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s daughter North might have a promising career as a makeup influencer and beauty icon (it runs in the family, after al