Ciara has had an eventful year. Last summer, she tied the knot with NFL star Russell Wilson. In October, the singer confirmed to the world that she and Wilson did indeed finally break their much-discussed abstinence vows by announcing her pregnancy. And now? Ciara is blazing a new trail in her music career. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she inked a new deal with Warner Bros. Records. That means that new Ciara music is officially on the way, folks! (Her last album was 2015's Jackie.) "Warner Brothers Records!!! Lets Get It! Proud to announce and honored to join the family!" she captioned the pic, which has already racked up nearly 100,000 likes in the two hours since it's been posted. Then the "1, 2 Step" singer addressed her fellow working women. "To all my Ladies out there...this is truly a time where we can do anything, be anything we want, & Love to the fullest while being loved in return.. there is No Limit! Dreams really do come true! I’m supercharged to make the World Dance again!" As are we, girl. First Missy Elliott, now Ciara? We can’t wait to one two step over to the record store and get these new beats. Thank you, 2017.
