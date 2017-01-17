Ciara Explains Why She & Russell Wilson Stayed Abstinent Until Marriage

Ciara and Russell Wilson made an unusual move when they decided to stay abstinent until tying the knot in July 2016. The singer opened up about their choice in a new interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa. And according to Ciara, who's expecting her first baby with Wilson, the decision to forgo sex before marriage was absolutely key to building the incredibly strong relationship they have now. "I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship," explained the 31-year-old, who has a 2-year-old with ex Future. "[And] once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone," she continued. Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful." Apparently so. Wilson shared the sweetest Instagram after his team lost their playoffs game this weekend. He captioned the image, "I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you."
Hm, maybe it's time to reconsider this whole abstinence thing...
