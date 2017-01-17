Ciara Explains Why She & Russell Wilson Stayed Abstinent Until Marriage

I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful

A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:34pm PST