Ciara's Goodies Are No Longer In The Jar

Don't freak out, but Ciara's goodies are missing. That's right, her goodies are no longer in the jar . The singer wed her fiancé, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, earlier this week in London in a small, yet elaborate, ceremony.The two were famously remaining abstinent until marriage in respect to Wilson's religious faith. But, now that the couple has made their love and commitment official, they want everyone to know that yes, they had sex. Like a few times. And it was great.