Ciara's Goodies Are No Longer In The Jar

Don't freak out, but Ciara's goodies are missing. That's right, her goodies are no longer in the jar. The singer wed her fiancé, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, earlier this week in London in a small, yet elaborate, ceremony.
The two were famously remaining abstinent until marriage in respect to Wilson's religious faith. But, now that the couple has made their love and commitment official, they want everyone to know that yes, they had sex. Like a few times. And it was great.
Winky-tongue-out-face emoji great, according to Wilson's Snapchat, which People magazine nabbed via screenshot. People also reports that in the video on the app, Ciara asks her new husband jokingly "So baby, you know what we're doing tonight?" to which he replies — "From what we did last night, I'm gonna do it multiple times."
Commence honeymoon.
Jokes aside, congrats to the happy couple! They've been waiting awhile for this.
