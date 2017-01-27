Missy Elliott Dropped A New Music Video & It’s Already A Classic

It's been a while since we've heard from Missy Elliot, but she's back in full force. The artist just released a new song, a music video, and the trailer for a documentary about her, Entertainment Weekly reports. The song, "I’m Better" featuring Lamb, has a contagious beat and brilliant rhymes like "Man I be too much to handle... he watching my body like he watching Scandal."
The trailer shows colleagues describing her as a "creative genius" and "extraterrestrial." It also gives us a glimpse into her own artistic process. "It's never just a record for me," she says. "It's never just making a hot record. I can do that in my sleep. But visually, I have to see what I can do with that record when I perform it." Her dancing and rapping in the "I'm Better" video perfectly exemplify her characteristic stage presence. The film doesn't have a release date yet but will come out this year.
